IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Students, employed learners vouch for apprenticeship-linked degrees: Study
education

Students, employed learners vouch for apprenticeship-linked degrees: Study

A significant percentage of students, as well as employed learners, believe apprenticeship-linked degrees are more useful as employability is fast becoming the key outcome that learners are expecting from higher education, says a study.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:17 PM IST
A report published in Forbes highlighted that employers are not just looking for skills, as is normally presumed. They are often looking for stable headed, goal-oriented individuals who “understand their own path” and “know what they want in their career”.(: Istock)

A significant percentage of students, as well as employed learners, believe apprenticeship-linked degrees are more useful as employability is fast becoming the key outcome that learners are expecting from higher education, says a study.

According to a study by Schoolguru Eduserve, a TeamLease company, nearly 71.18 per cent students interviewed prefer a degree that embeds some form of skilling, of this 65.41 per cent believe that apprenticeship-linked degrees are more useful while the rest prefer traditional degrees that our colleges or universities offer.

The Current Learning Landscape: Learner's Perspective study is based on a survey among 3,905 respondents of which 79.6 per cent were traditional learners and 20.4 per cent were employed learners in the range of 18 to over 35 years across the country.

The study further revealed that not only students, even employed learners feel the need to re-look at our current college education system. Both the type of students, traditional learners (69.1 per cent) as well as employed learners (49.81 per cent) feel it can help them with better job prospects, it pointed out.

"Be it traditional learners studying in higher education institutions or employed professionals enrolling for completion of their incomplete degrees, both are looking at learning additional skills that will help them fulfil their career aspirations," Schoolguru Eduserve Founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

Though this year saw multiple positive reforms like National Education Policy (NEP) and UGC's announcement encouraging universities to introduce apprenticeship or internship embedded degree programs, the country's education system needs to be better aligned with the aspirations of youth through universalisation of employability embedded courses, he added.

As per the study, 66.83 of the employed learners and 82.6 per cent of traditional learners are worried about their job prospects in the near future.

More than 53 per cent of the employed learners and 48 per cent of the traditional learners have undertaken at least one short certificate course in the last two years.

As per the study, there is a need for corporates to incorporate up-skilling as a critical element.

Meanwhile, the study noted that course popularity was the driving force for course selection amongst employed learners (37 per cent), personal interest made youngsters opt a particular stream or course for learning (35 per cent).

In terms of financing, most of the youngsters were supported by their families (70 per cent), whereas in the case of employed learners it was self-funded (78 per cent), it added. PTI SM DRR DRR

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.