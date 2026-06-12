Cost of Living & Student Housing: What Indian students need to know before studying abroad

For years, students planning to study abroad focused primarily on choosing the right university. Today, the conversation has shifted significantly. The biggest concern for students and parents is no longer just admissions, but whether they can realistically afford the entire international education experience.

Cost of Living & Student Housing: What Indian students need to know before study

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Studying abroad is no longer limited to tuition fees or university rankings. Factors such as accommodation availability, transportation, healthcare, and everyday living expenses now play an equally important role in deciding where students choose to study.

Over the past few years, the cost of living for international students has increased sharply due to rising inflation and growing housing demand across key study destinations such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe. In many cities, securing accommodation after receiving an admission offer has become one of the biggest financial challenges for students.

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{{^usCountry}} As a result, studying abroad today requires far more preparation than it did earlier. It has become not just an academic decision, but also a major financial and lifestyle choice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a result, studying abroad today requires far more preparation than it did earlier. It has become not just an academic decision, but also a major financial and lifestyle choice. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cost of Living Across Key Study Destinations Italy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cost of Living Across Key Study Destinations Italy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cost of living in Italy varies significantly by city. Rome and Milan remain the most expensive destinations, with accommodation costs ranging from €700 to €1,200 per month in Rome and slightly higher in Milan. On average, students in these cities spend around €1,050 monthly, with accommodation accounting for the largest share of expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cost of living in Italy varies significantly by city. Rome and Milan remain the most expensive destinations, with accommodation costs ranging from €700 to €1,200 per month in Rome and slightly higher in Milan. On average, students in these cities spend around €1,050 monthly, with accommodation accounting for the largest share of expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Smaller cities such as Pisa, Padua, and Naples offer comparatively affordable living, with monthly costs ranging between €600 and €900. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smaller cities such as Pisa, Padua, and Naples offer comparatively affordable living, with monthly costs ranging between €600 and €900. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to University Living’s European Student Landscape Report, Italy has nearly 2.2 million students enrolled in higher education institutions, including over 100,000 international students. India remains one of the largest source markets, with more than 6,100 Indian students currently studying in Italy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to University Living’s European Student Landscape Report, Italy has nearly 2.2 million students enrolled in higher education institutions, including over 100,000 international students. India remains one of the largest source markets, with more than 6,100 Indian students currently studying in Italy. {{/usCountry}}

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Germany

While tuition fees in Germany remain comparatively low, living expenses vary considerably by city. Major hubs such as Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt are more expensive, while smaller university towns offer greater affordability.

Average monthly living costs for international students range between €1,100 and €1,500. Berlin averages around €1,250-€1,300 per month, whereas Munich remains among the costliest cities at nearly €1,500 monthly. Accommodation alone contributes nearly 45-55% of total monthly expenses.

According to University Living’s report European Landscape Report: Beyond Beds & Benches, Germany hosts nearly 3.4 million students, including over 420,000 international students. Indian students form one of the largest international student groups in the country, with more than 50,000 Indian students currently enrolled in German higher education institutions, highlighting Germany’s growing appeal among families focused on return on investment rather than prestige alone.

France

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Paris continues to be France’s most expensive student city, with average monthly expenses reaching approximately €1,723. In comparison, cities like Lyon and several other student hubs offer a relatively moderate cost range of €1,100-€1,130 per month.

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Accommodation remains the biggest expense category, typically accounting for 40-55% of monthly costs. Students living outside Paris can save nearly €400-€600 per month.

France’s student accommodation ecosystem includes CROUS residences, off-campus rentals, PBSA (Purpose-Built Student Accommodation), and homestays. CROUS housing remains the most affordable option at €200-€400 per month, though availability remains limited. Off-campus rentals range between €500 and €1,200, while PBSA in Paris often costs €1,000-€1,500 monthly. Homestays, including meals, generally range between €820 and €1,200.

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India is currently among the fastest-growing source markets for French higher education, with over 10,000 Indian students studying in France. The India-France bilateral roadmap aims to attract 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030.

Japan

Japan’s fee structure is one of the key reasons it is attracting growing interest among internationally mobile students. At national universities, annual tuition fees remain standardised at ¥535,800, along with a one-time admission fee of ¥282,000. This consistency allows families to plan long-term educational expenses with greater clarity.

Living costs in Japan are largely influenced by location, with housing being the biggest variable. Official estimates place average monthly housing costs for students at around ¥41,000, while major urban centres such as Tokyo average closer to ¥57,000 monthly.

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Japan currently hosts more than 330,000 international students across universities, language schools, and professional training institutions. Japanese language institutes continue to play a major role in attracting international students, reflecting growing interest in language-led pathways to higher education and employment.

South Korea

According to official estimates, the average annual tuition fee at South Korean universities is approximately KRW 6.5 million, which remains significantly lower compared to destinations such as the US, UK, or Australia.

In addition, monthly living expenses are estimated between KRW 750,000 and 1,000,000, with accommodation forming a major share of total expenditure. This positions South Korea as a comparatively affordable destination for international students, especially for those pursuing technical and STEM-focused programmes.

The lower financial barrier, combined with strong academic offerings and growing global industry relevance, makes South Korea an increasingly attractive option for students evaluating return on investment more carefully.

New Zealand

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Indian student enrolments in New Zealand have grown significantly over the past decade, increasing from around 5,000-6,000 annually to approximately 10,000-11,000 students today.

According to University Living’s report Beyond Beds & Benches: Decoding ANZ’s Education System, cost of living remains an important consideration, with expenses varying across cities. In Auckland and Wellington, average monthly living costs range between NZ$1,600 and NZ$2,400, with accommodation contributing nearly 50-55% of total expenditure.

Cities such as Christchurch average between NZ$1,380 and NZ$1,960 per month, while comparatively affordable locations such as Hamilton and Dunedin range between NZ$1,320 and NZ$1,900 monthly.

Ireland

According to the University Living Research Desk, student accommodation costs in Ireland vary significantly depending on the city and housing type.

In Dublin, premium purpose-built student accommodation typically ranges between €1,200 and €1,800 per month. Other cities such as Cork, Galway, and Limerick offer comparatively affordable options in the €800-€1,200 range.

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University-managed on-campus housing generally ranges between €444 and €888 per month, although availability remains limited. Shared rentals outside Dublin typically cost between €600 and €1,200 monthly, depending on location and market demand.

Additional monthly living expenses for international students generally include utilities (€50-€100), food and groceries (€200-€400), transportation (€50-€100), and personal expenses (€100-€250).

While housing pressures remain a challenge, students who plan early are often able to manage costs more effectively than in highly volatile accommodation markets.

As students evaluate international education opportunities, affordability is becoming just as important as academic reputation. The destinations attracting the strongest student interest today are not necessarily the cheapest, but those that offer the right balance between education quality, housing availability, cost of living, and long-term career outcomes. For students and parents alike, understanding the full financial picture before making a decision has become more important than ever.

(This article is written by Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



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