Study Abroad: Choose France Tour 2025 to be held in October in 4 cities

The French Government’s higher education fair, Choose France Tour, will be held in India in October, 2025. Study Abroad: Choose France Tour 2025 to be held in October

The event will take place in four cities – New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata – in which over 50 French universities and institutions will participate.

Students and parents will be able to interact directly with academic representatives to resolve their queries.

Here is the detailed schedule of the event and venues:

October 5 – Chennai, The Leela Palace

October 7 – New Delhi, Le Méridien

October 9 – Kolkata, JW Marriott

October 11 – Mumbai, Hotel Sahara Star

In a press release, the French Embassy in India said that India is the sixth most popular study destination in the world and welcomes over 4 lakh international students every year.

It added that the QS World University Rankings 2026 included 35 French universities, four of which were ranked among the world’s Top 100.

“Indian students can choose from nearly 1,700 English-taught programmes across disciplines such as management, engineering, sciences, law, fashion, design, and the arts. For non-French speakers, Classes internationals offer language and foundation courses that ease entry into degree programmes. France also provides opportunities for doctoral studies within its vibrant research ecosystem.”