Ashrit Talluri, a 14-year-old Indian-origin student in ninth grade, has scored a perfect 1600 out of 1600 on the SAT, achieving the maximum score in both Mathematics and Reading and Writing.

Indian-origin 14-year-old Ashrit Talluri scores perfect 1600 on SAT, takes college-level courses in Grade 9

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Talluri, who studies at Innovation Academy in Fulton County, Georgia, appeared for the SAT in June 2026. He began preparing soon after he applied for the examination in January 2026. He prepared for 5 months, during which he worked with a tutor, watched YouTube videos and other online study material and completed more than two dozen practice tests.

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Before appearing for the actual examination, he had already scored 1600 on three practice tests and completed more than two dozen practice papers.

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{{^usCountry}} While speaking to FOX 5, he said he was anxious during the Reading and Writing section of the actual exam. He said, “I took a lot of deep breaths, and I just stayed calm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking to FOX 5, he said he was anxious during the Reading and Writing section of the actual exam. He said, “I took a lot of deep breaths, and I just stayed calm.” {{/usCountry}}

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His Academic Journey

Ashrit’s academic journey had progressed well ahead of the conventional school curriculum. During middle school, Talluri completed 14.5 high school credits and attended college-level summer programmes at Harvard and Rice universities. He is currently taking two college-level courses through dual enrolment.

Other interests

His interests include playing chess. He is also interested in aviation and participates in hackathons around metropolitan Atlanta. His public profile also lists interests in artificial intelligence, computer science, medicine and research.

Helping others with SAT preparation

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Ashrit is now using what he learned to help others. In his free time, he writes SAT practice questions and explores different test-taking strategies for other students. He said, “I really want to help the community just like how someone helped me.”

He holds a leadership role at The1550Formula, an AI-powered SAT preparation platform.

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Plans to become a neurosurgeon

Ashrit wants to become a neurosurgeon. He hopes to combine his interests in medicine, neuroscience and technology.

Indian origin roots

Talluri’s family has roots in Tenali in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district. As per Telugu media reports, his parents, Taruni and Ramanaresh, moved to the United States in 2008 and settled in Georgia.

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His social media profile reads that Ashrit has founded and built multiple AI-powered platforms across healthcare, agriculture, government technology, and AI security, including HealthLens, AI-Namo, GreenGuide, CerebroAegis, and Vexen, which have reached 100k+ users.