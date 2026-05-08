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Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 results out: Here's how to check

The results were announced weeks after the HSE +2 exams took place, between March 2 and March 26.

Published on: May 08, 2026 09:35 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Results for the Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 results were announced today by the Directorate of Government Examinations in the state, and students can check the results on https://www.tnresults.nic.in/.

"Students doing homework and preparing exam at university, closeup of young man writing in college library" (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

The results were announced weeks after the HSE +2 exams took place, between March 2 and March 26. According to reports, over 8,20,000 students appeared in the exam at 3,412 centres throughout the state.

Not just the tnresult.nic.in, results can also be checked on the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in. and on Digilocker. Follow live updates on results announcement here

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking results:

  1. Go to dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on the TN HSC result 2026 link provided on homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth on the login window the appears.
  4. The TN 12th Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also download their provisional marksheets and scorecards. The tab ‘Plus Two results 2026’ can be accessed to download the results. However, the final marksheet will be provided by schools.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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