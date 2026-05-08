TN 12th Result 2026 LIVE: TNGDE HSC results releasing today at 9.30 am, check marksheets on tnresults.nic.in

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 12 results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, district-wise performance, toppers and other details will be announced.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026. The exam was held at 3412 centres throughout the state.

A total of 8,27,475 students have registered for the examination, including 7.99 lakh regular and 27,783 private candidates.