TGBIE Telangana Inter 1st 2nd Year results: When and where will results be declared today?

Telangana intermediate results 2026 : Candidates who appeared for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd examination are awaiting the results which will be declared today by the Telangana Board (TGBIE) at 11am today. Track live updates on results here

TS Telangana Inter 1st 2nd Year result: The result will be declared today(Representational image)

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Students who appeared in the examinations can check their result on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in once it is declared. According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams that were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across Telangana. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

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{{^usCountry}} If you are a candidate who appeared in the exams, here is how you can check your result once it is declared: Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year

Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.

Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.

Save a copy or print the result for future reference {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are a candidate who appeared in the exams, here is how you can check your result once it is declared: Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year

Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.

Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.

Save a copy or print the result for future reference {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sana Fazili ...Read More Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first' Read Less

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