Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Update: How check score on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in
TS Telangana Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 tgbie.cgg.gov.in: The results are likely to be declared today at around 11am.
- 1 Mins agoCheck your result on Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app
- 4 Mins agoDetails needed to access the result
- 11 Mins agoWhen will the results be declared
- 32 Mins agoPast result highlights
- 35 Mins agoNo toppers list. Why?
- 39 Mins agoWhen were the exams held?
- 40 Mins agoHow to check result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- 56 Mins ago9.9 lakh students await result
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoResults at 11 am today
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The Telangana Board will declare the results for TS Inter 1st and 2nd today. According to reports, the result will be out at 11 am. As such, the students who appeared in the examinations can check their result on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in once it is declared. According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams are now ,awaiting the TSBIE Inter results. Apart from the result on the official website, the candidates can also access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal....Read More
The TGBIE conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 26 to March 18 across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
How to check result:
Here is how candidates can check their result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in:
- Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year
- Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.
- Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.
- Save a copy or print the result for future reference
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: How to check result on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Students can also check their results on the Hindustan Times website and mobile phone app by entering the details in the given widget:
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Details needed to access the result
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who need to access the result from the official website need to keep their hall ticket or roll no slip handy as they will need to enter details such as their roll no, date of birth, etc to access the result from the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: When will the results be declared
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The results according to reports will be declared at 11 am. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their result on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in once it is declared. According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams that were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across Telangana. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Check complete details here
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Past result highlights
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Here is the pass percentages of previous years:
2025 — 71.37%
2024 — 64.19%
2023 — 63.49%
2022 — 67.16%
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: No toppers list. Why?
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The TGBIE has stopped publishing individual topper names in recent years as a conscious choice to avoid unhealthy academic competition, according to The Indian Express. The officials may announce the category-wise and stream-wise topper statistics, but individual names may not be shared publicly.
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: When were the exams held?
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The TGBIE conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 26 to March 18 across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: How to check result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Here is how candidates can check their result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in:
- Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year
- Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.
- Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.
- Save a copy or print the result for future reference
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: 9.9 lakh students await result
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams are now ,awaiting the TSBIE Inter results.
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: Results at 11 am today
Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The results for TS Inter 1st and 2nd will be declared today by the Telangana Board (TGBIE) at 11am today.