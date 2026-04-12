Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Update: How check score on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in

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TS Telangana Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2026 tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Students who appeared in the examinations can check their result on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in once it is declared.

Telangana intermediate results 2026 LIVE: The Telangana Board will declare the results for TS Inter 1st and 2nd today. According to reports, the result will be out at 11 am. As such, the students who appeared in the examinations can check their result on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in once it is declared. According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams are now ,awaiting the TSBIE Inter results. Apart from the result on the official website, the candidates can also access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal. The TGBIE conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 26 to March 18 across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. How to check result: Here is how candidates can check their result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year

Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.

Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.

Save a copy or print the result for future reference ...Read More

The TGBIE conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 26 to March 18 across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. How to check result: Here is how candidates can check their result on Tgbie.cgg.gov.in: Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year

Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.

Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.

Save a copy or print the result for future reference