TGBIE Telangana Inter 1st 2nd Year results: When and where will results be declared today?
TS Inter results 2026: Students are advised to keep their roll no slips or hall tickets handy to check their scores once the results are declared.
Telangana intermediate results 2026 : Candidates who appeared for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd examination are awaiting the results which will be declared today by the Telangana Board (TGBIE) at 11am today. Track live updates on results here
Students who appeared in the examinations can check their result on the official website Tgbie.cgg.gov.in once it is declared. According to TGBIE data, approximately 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared for the exams that were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across Telangana. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
If you are a candidate who appeared in the exams, here is how you can check your result once it is declared:
- Visit the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in
- Click on the "Inter Results 2026" link for 1st or 2nd year
- Enter your credentials such as hall ticket number, date of birth, and any required captcha.
- Click ‘submit’ to display the marks memo.
- Save a copy or print the result for future reference
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