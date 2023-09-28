THE World University Rankings 2024: 47 out of top 100 are from UK and US

Times Higher Education (THE) has announced World University Rankings (2024). The United States has the highest representation of 36 universities in top 100, of which seven are in the top ten list. The United Kingdom has the second highest – 11 varsities – in the top 100, including the number one ranked University of Oxford.

THE World University Rankings 2024: 62 out of top 100 are from four countries (timeshighereducation.com)

In total, 62 out of the top 100 are located in four countries – US, UK, Germany and China.

Germany and China has eight and seven respectively among the top 100.

US: 36 universities

Stanford University (2)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (3)

Harvard University (4)

Princeton University (6)

California Institute of Technology (7)

University of California, Berkeley (9)

Yale University (10)

The University of Chicago (13)

Johns Hopkins University (15)

University of Pennsylvania (16)

Columbia University (17)

University of California, Los Angeles (18)

Cornell University (20)

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (23)

Carnegie Mellon University (24)

University of Washington (25)

Duke University (26)

New York University (27)

Northwestern University (28)

University of California, San Diego (34)

Georgia Institute of Technology (36)

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (42)

University of Texas at Austin (52)

University of California, Davis (59)

University of Wisconsin-Madison (63)

Brown University (64)

Washington University in St Louis (68)

University of California, Santa Barbara (69)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (72)

University of Southern California (74)

Boston University (78)

University of Minnesota (85)

Purdue University West Lafayette (86)

University of California, Irvine (92)

Vanderbilt University (92)

Ohio State University (Main campus) (99)

UK: 11 universities

University of Oxford (1)

University of Cambridge (5)

Imperial College London(8)

UCL (University College London) (22)

University of Edinburgh (30)

King’s College London (38)

London School of Economics and Political Science (46)

University of Manchester (51)

University of Bristol (81)

University of Glasgow (87)

University of Southampton (97)

Germany: 8 universities

Technical University of Munich (30)

LMU Munich (38)

Universität Heidelberg (47)

Humboldt University of Berlin (87)

RWTH Aachen University (90)

University of Bonn (91)

Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin (94)

University of Tübingen (95)

China: 7 universities

Tsinghua University (12)

Peking University (14)

Shanghai Jiao Tong University (43)

Fudan University (44)

Zhejiang University (55)

University of Science and Technology of China (57)

Nanjing University (73)

Australia: 6

University of Melbourne (37)

Monash University (54)

The University of Sydney (60)

Australian National University (67)

The University of Queensland (70)

UNSW Sydney (84)

In the top 100 list, Netharland and Hong Kong are represented by six and five universities, respectively.

Netherlands: 6 universities

Delft University of Technology (48)

University of Amsterdam (61)

Wageningen University & Research (64)

Leiden University (77)

University of Groningen (79)

Erasmus University Rotterdam (99)

Hong Kong: 5 universities

University of Hong Kong (35)

Chinese University of Hong Kong (53)

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (64)

City University of Hong Kong (82)

Hong Kong Polytechnic University (87)

France has four while Canada, South Korea and Switzerland have three universities each in the top 100 list:

France: 4 universities

Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris (40)

Université Paris-Saclay (58)

Institut Polytechnique de Paris (71)

Sorbonne University (75)

Switzerland: 3 universities

ETH Zurich (11)

École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (33)

University of Zurich (80)

Canada: 3

University of Toronto (21)

University of British Columbia (41)

McGill University (49)

South Korea: 3 universities

Seoul National University (62)

Yonsei University (Seoul campus) (76)

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) (83)

Two varsities each from Japan, Sweden and one each from Belgium and Russia makes the list of top 100 in the THE World University rankings:

Singapore: 2

National University of Singapore (19)

Nanyang Technological University (32)

Japan: 2

The University of Tokyo (29)

Kyoto University (55)

Sweden: 2 universities

Karolinska Institute (50)

KTH Royal Institute of Technology (97)

Belgium: 1

KU Leuven (45)

Russia: 1

Lomonosov Moscow State University (95)

