TNPSC Health officer recruitemnt exam on Feb 13, download hall ticket here

Published on Feb 07, 2023 09:04 PM IST

TNPSC released admit card for the post of Health Officer at www.tnpsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for the recruitment examination for Health Officers in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their (Hall Ticket) through the One-Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

The TNPSC will conduct the examination on February 13 in two sessions.

“The Commission had invited applications for direct recruitment for the post of Health Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Public Health Service vide., Notification No. 31/2022, dated: 21.10.2022 - Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination (Objective Type) for the said post is scheduled to be held on the FN & AN of 13.02.2023”, reads the official notification.

TNPSC Health Officer admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Hall ticket download link

Key in your Application number and date of Birth

Download and take the print for future reference.

