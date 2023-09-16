Top ranking US colleges based on Wall Street Journal 2024

Wall Street Journal released a list of top-ranking colleges and 400 best universities for the year 2024 in the US. The rankings were developed on the basis of extensive research conducted by education-based institutions.

Wall Street Journal released a list of top-ranking colleges and 400 best universities for the year 2024 in the US.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Princeton University located in New Jersey is at the top of the list, ranked number 1 in terms of top US universities and has scored overall 91.6%. The university boasts personalities like John F. Kennedy, Michelle Obama and Jeff Bezos as it's alumni.

On the second spot is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology located in Massachusetts. It scored 90.4% on WSJ's list. Top famous MIT graduates are Kofi Annan, Michael J. Massimino and Jonah Peretti.

Yale University has scored the third spot on the list. Located in Connecticut, it has an overall score of 90.3% on the list. The university has proudly produced five US presidents, along with famous actress Meryl Streep and politician Hilary Clinton.

At the fourth spot is Stanford University with an overall score of 90.1%. It is located in California. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, World's greatest golf champion Tiger Woods and PayPal founder Peter Thiel are all former students of the university.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Surprisingly, this year Columbia University bagged the fifth position on the list. It is a huge jump from the 16th spot it had on the list in 2022. Located in New York it had an overall score of 89.7%. Evidently, the university has produced a list of notable alumni including former US president Barack Obama, Fraklin Roosevelt and actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Timothee Chalamet.

Harvard University is in the sixth position with an overall score of 89.5%. It is located in Massachusetts. Canadian poet-novelist Margaret Atwood, and actors Natalie Portman and Matt Damon are some of the alumni of Harvard University.

At the seventh position is the University of Pennsylvania. Located in Philadelphia, it boasts an overall score of 89.4%. The university has a notable list of alumni including the X owner Elon Musk, singers John Legend and Shakira, and the 45th US president Donald Trump.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amherst College is placed eighth on the list with an overall score of 88.4%. It is located in Massachusetts.

Ninth on the list is Claremont McKenna College located in California. It scored 88% on the list.

Number ten on the list is Babson College in Massachusetts. It bagged an overall score of 87.9% on the list.

Find the entire list by Wall Street Journal here: https://www.wsj.com/rankings/college-rankings/best-colleges-2024