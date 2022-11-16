TPSC JE recruitment 2022: 200 JE vacancies notified, check details

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited application for 200 Junior Engineer posts. The application process will commence from November 26 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 26. Interested candidates will be able to apply at tpsht educationc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022 JE recruitment: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies Junior Engineer.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on November 26.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam and personality test.

TPSC JE recruitment 2022 application fee:

For Group B posts

The application fee is ₹350 for General Candidates and for RS 250 for for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

For Group C posts

The application fee is ₹200 for general category candidates and ₹150 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

