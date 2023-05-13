TS CPGET 2023: Registration process begins at cpget.tsche.ac.in, get link
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in.
Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) begins the applictaion process for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is June 11. The entrance examination will be conducted in the last week of June.
The applictaion fee is ₹600 for SC/ST/PH and ₹800 for Others. For each additional Subject ₹450.
Important dates
Last date for submitting the online application : June 11
Last date with a late fee of ₹500 : June 18
Last date with a late fee of ₹2000 : June 20
TS CPGET 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in
Pay the applictaion fee
Fill in the applictaion form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form
Download and print the application for future reference