TS Intermediate Ist year, 2nd-year date sheet released, check schedule here

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter Ist year and 2nd-year examination schedule. The practical examination for both intermediate and vocational courses shall be conducted from February 15 to March 2. The TS Inter 2023 practical examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon sessions from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The ethics and human values examination will be conducted on March 4 from 10 am to 1 pm and the environmental education examination will be conducted on March 6 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Ts Intermediane Ist year date sheet March 15, 2023 Part: II 2nd Language Paper-I March 17, 2023 Part: I English Paper- I March 20, 2023 Part: III Mathematics Paper-IA Botany Paper-I Political Science Paper-I March 23, 2023 Mathematics Paper-IB Zoology Paper-I History Paper-I March 25, 2023 Physics Paper-I Economics Paper-I March 28, 2023 Commerce Paper-I Chemistry Paper-I March 31, 2023 Public administration paper-I Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for BI.P.C students), Public Administration Paper-I April 3, 2023 Modern Language Paper-I Geography Paper-I

TS Intermediate 2nd year date sheet March 16, 2023 Part: II 2nd Language Paper – II March 18, 2023 Part: I English Paper-II March 21, 2023 Part: III Mathematics Paper- IIA Political Science Paper-III Botany Paper-II March 24, 2023 Mathematics Paper- IIB Zoology Paper-II History Paper-II March 27, 2023 Physics Paper-II Economics Paper-II March 29, 2023 Chemistry Paper- II Commerce Paper-II April 1, 2023 Public Administration Paper-II Bridge Course Maths Paper-II ( for BI.P.C students) April 4, 2023 Geography Paper-II Modern Language Paper-II

