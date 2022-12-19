Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS Intermediate Ist year, 2nd-year date sheet released, check schedule here

Published on Dec 19, 2022 08:46 PM IST

TSBIE has released the TS Inter Ist year and 2nd-year examination schedule.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter Ist year and 2nd-year examination schedule. The practical examination for both intermediate and vocational courses shall be conducted from February 15 to March 2. The TS Inter 2023 practical examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon sessions from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The ethics and human values examination will be conducted on March 4 from 10 am to 1 pm and the environmental education examination will be conducted on March 6 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Ts Intermediane Ist year date sheet

March 15, 2023

Part: II

2nd Language Paper-I

March 17, 2023

Part: I

English Paper- I

March 20, 2023

Part: III

Mathematics Paper-IA

Botany Paper-I

Political Science Paper-I

March 23, 2023

Mathematics Paper-IB

Zoology Paper-I

 History Paper-I

March 25, 2023

Physics Paper-I

Economics Paper-I

March 28, 2023

Commerce Paper-I

 Chemistry Paper-I

March 31, 2023

Public administration paper-I

Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for BI.P.C students), Public Administration Paper-I

April 3, 2023

 Modern Language Paper-I

 Geography Paper-I

TS Intermediate 2nd year date sheet

March 16, 2023

Part: II

2nd Language Paper – II

March 18, 2023

Part: I

English Paper-II

March 21, 2023

Part: III

Mathematics Paper- IIA

 Political Science Paper-III

Botany Paper-II

March 24, 2023

Mathematics Paper- IIB

Zoology Paper-II

History Paper-II

March 27, 2023

Physics Paper-II

 Economics Paper-II

March 29, 2023

Chemistry Paper- II

 Commerce Paper-II

April 1, 2023

Public Administration Paper-II

Bridge Course Maths Paper-II ( for BI.P.C students)

April 4, 2023

Geography Paper-II

Modern Language Paper-II

