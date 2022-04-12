TS PGECET 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Osmania University will start the registration process for TS PGECET 2022 on April 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of PGECET on pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till June 22, 2022.

The online application correction window will open on July 16 to July 17, 2022. The admit card will be available to candidates from July 20 to July 28, 2022. The examination will be conducted from July 29 to August 1, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

TS PGECET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of TS PGECET on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS PGECET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS PGECET is Telangana State Level Common Entrance Test for Admission into Regular PG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2022-2023 conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

