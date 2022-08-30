TSLPRB constable prelims answer key for Aug 28 exams out at tslprb.in

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued the preliminary answer key for the police Constable posts today on August 30, 2022.

Interested candidates can now check the preliminary answer keys at the official website tslprb.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Preliminary Written Test for the direct Recruitment was conducted on August 28, 2022 for the posts- SCT Police Constable (Civil) and/or equivalent posts, transport Constables and prohibition and excise Constables.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15,644 vacancies of SCT Police Constable (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts, 63 vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables.

“Candidates who attended the above Preliminary Written Test may submit Objections, if any, on Preliminary Key for each question individually in the Web Template available to candidates in their respective Accounts from 8 am on 31st August and 5 pm on 2 September 2022.” reads the official notification.

How to check TSLPRB constable answer key

Visit the official website tslprb.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click on the “PWT Preliminary answer key” under the desired post

The answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes