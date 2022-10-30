TSPSC group 1 answer key 2022 out on tspsc.gov.in, direct link to check

TSPSC Group 1 Answer Key: Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published group 1 prelims master answer key. Candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination can now visit the official website of the commission, tspsc.gov.in and download it.

Along with the master answer keys, TSPS has also published question papers and OMR response sheets of group 1 examination.

To download OMR sheets, candidates need to login to the website with their TSPSC ID, hall ticket number and date of birth. No login details are required to view question papers and answer keys.

The TSPSC group 1 prelim exam 2022 was conducted on October 16 from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM in all 33 district centres of Telangana State.

Direct link to download TSPSC group 1 master answer key, question paper and OMR sheets.

How to download TSPSC group 1 answer key 2022

Visit tspsc.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to view answer key, question paper or OMR sheet. Login with your credential, if required. Download the PDF file and check the correct answers.

