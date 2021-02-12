Home / Education / Two officials, teacher in Uttar Pradesh booked over illegal appointment
PTI, Ballia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:32 PM IST
(UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Two officials and a teacher of the education department were booked here over an alleged illegal appointment, police said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged against district inspectors of schools (DIOs) Bhaskar Misra and Narendra Dev Pandey and teacher Dhananjay Kumar Pandey of secondary education department in City Kotwali police station on Thursday on a complaint of one Ravi Tiwari, Station House Officer Bipin Singh said.

Tiwari has alleged that Dhananjay Kumar Pandey was given an appointment in Parshuram Inter College, Pakwainar, in the academic year 2018-19 without having the requisite educational qualification and making payment of wrong honorarium, he said.

Police said they are probing the matter.

