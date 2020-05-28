e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UGC asks Universities and colleges not to compel students into paying fees immediately

UGC asks Universities and colleges not to compel students into paying fees immediately

In a letter to vice chancellors and principals, the UGC has said that it had received grievances from the students and parents stating that universities and colleges are insisting upon immediate payment of annual, semester tuition fee, examination fee, etc.

education Updated: May 28, 2020 08:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC building.(HT file)
UGC building.(HT file)
         

Higher education sector regulator UGC has asked universities and colleges to not compel students into paying fees immediately and look into individual cases sympathetically.

In a letter to vice chancellors and principals, the UGC has said that it had received grievances from the students and parents stating that universities and colleges are insisting upon immediate payment of annual, semester tuition fee, examination fee, etc.

“They have represented that due to the financial hardship being faced due to the lockdown, they are not in a position to make payment of fee. It is requested, that in view of the prevailing extraordinary difficult circumstances, universities and colleges may consider the matter regarding payment of annual/semester fee, tuition fee, examination fee, etc. sympathetically and if feasible, may consider offering alternative payment options to students till the situation returns to normal.” The UGC said.

If need be, the universities and colleges may also consider individual requests from students, received if any, concerning payment of fee, in a considerate manner, keeping in view the present COVID-I9 pandemic, the regulator said.

In a separate communiqué, the UGC has also asked deemed to be universities to not use the word ‘university’ with their names. If need be, these institutions can use - deemed to be university - with parentheses, the UGC said. The direction was according to a court judgment, the regulator said.

top news
A shrinking GDP could curtail govt’s ability to help the poor
A shrinking GDP could curtail govt’s ability to help the poor
Another big spike of over 6,500 Covid-19 cases in India, nearly 200 dead in 24 hours
Another big spike of over 6,500 Covid-19 cases in India, nearly 200 dead in 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 deaths cross 100,000-mark in US
LIVE: Covid-19 deaths cross 100,000-mark in US
Kolkata airport welcomes passengers as flight services resume in Bengal after 2 months
Kolkata airport welcomes passengers as flight services resume in Bengal after 2 months
Women fighter pilots could get longer stints: IAF chief
Women fighter pilots could get longer stints: IAF chief
Odisha couple who had eloped to Gujarat gets married at quarantine centre
Odisha couple who had eloped to Gujarat gets married at quarantine centre
Awaiting last rites, bodies piled on each other at mortuaries
Awaiting last rites, bodies piled on each other at mortuaries
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In