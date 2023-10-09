UGC invites universities to offer online courses

Encouraging more higher education institutions (HEIs) to offer programmes in online, open or distance learning modes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has a fresh round of application for recognition for the academic year 2023-24, classes for which will begin from February 2024 onwards.

In September last year, the UGC amended the norms for online and open learning to allow autonomous colleges in India to offer online and distance education programmes from the 2022-23 academic session

In a notification issued on Friday, the commission said that the online portal for submitting applications will remain open from October 10 and October 31. Whereas, they can apply offline till November 15.

“HEIs may please note that the mere submission of an application should not be considered as grant of approval and that all application(s) shall be subject to scrutiny with respect to the standards stipulated in the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations,2020 and its amendments,” the notification stated.

In September last year, the UGC amended the norms for online and open learning to allow autonomous colleges in India to offer online and distance education programmes from the 2022-23 academic session without seeking prior approval. The amended norms will also allow them to employ education technology firms to develop content and evaluation systems. However, certain categories of HEIs still need to apply with the higher education regulator to seek permission.

“Eligible HEIs that have been already recognized by the UGC to offer ODL and/or Online Programmes for academic year 2023-24 may apply for recognition of additional programmes, if any,” the notification added.

