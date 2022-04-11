UGC NET 2022: NTA to conduct UGC NET exam in June, says UGC chairman

The upcoming University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) test would be held in the first or second week of June this year, according to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

The UGC-NET exam date (for the combined cycles of December 2021 and June 2022) has not yet been announced. Once NTA will finalized the dates, the exact timetable will be announced.

On the official twitter handle Kumar wrote “For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in the first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates.”

The UGC-NET Exam is held twice a year. However, because to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UGC has decided to combine the test cycles and hold them once a year. Last year NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June, 2021 between 20 November 2021 and 05 December 2021, Phase II between 24 December to 27 December 2021 and Phase III on 04 and 05 January, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode

The UGC National Eligibility Test, or UGC NET, is conducted on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.