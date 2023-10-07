UKPSC Group C recruitment 2023: Application begins for 645 posts at ukpsc.net.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission began the application process for 645 posts for the Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept combined Group C exam 2023. The application process will end on October 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ukpsc.net.in.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission starts application process for 645 posts in Agriculture/Horticulture/Animal Husbandry Dept

UKPSC Group C recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 645 vacancies

Details:

354 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer Class 3 ( Agriculture Department),

245 vacancies are for the post of Horticulture Supervisor Class 3 ( Horticulture Department),

27 vacancies are for the post of Horticulture inspector class 2 ( horticulture Department),

3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Mushroom Development Officer, Class-2 (Horticulture Department),

3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Training Officer Class-2 (Botany) (Horticulture Department),

3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Training Officer Class-2 (Horticulture), (Horticulture Department),

2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Plant Protection Officer, Class-2 (Horticulture Department)

3 vacancies are for the post of Fodder Assistant, Group-2 (Animal Husbandry Department)

5 vacancies are for the post of Fodder Assistant, Group-3 (Animal Husbandry Department)

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between 21 to 43 years old as of July 1, 2023.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload photo and signature

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

