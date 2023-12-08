UKPSC Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in, here's how to download

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023 today, December 8. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at ukpsc.net.in.

Candidates who took the UKPSC Sanitary Inspector examination were held on December 3. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from December 8 to December 14. Candidates have to pay ₹50 as objection fee per question.

Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Sanitary Inspector answer key link

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Raise objections, if any

Candidates can check the Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 below:

