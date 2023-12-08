UKPSC Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in, here's how to download
UKPSC Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023 today, December 8. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at ukpsc.net.in.
Candidates who took the UKPSC Sanitary Inspector examination were held on December 3. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from December 8 to December 14. Candidates have to pay ₹50 as objection fee per question.
Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Sanitary Inspector answer key link
Answer key will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Raise objections, if any
Candidates can check the Sanitary Inspector answer key 2023 below:
