Home / Education / UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 this week, how to check scores on HT result portal

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 this week, how to check scores on HT result portal

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020:Uttar Pradesh board will declare the class 10th and 12th exam results 2020 on June 27. Here’s how to check your result on Hindustan Times Result portal.

education Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:43 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 (HT Result portal)
         

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020:Uttar Pradesh board will declare the class 10th and 12th exam results 2020 on June 27. Students who have appeared for the board exams will be able to check their result online after it is declared. Around 56 lakh lakh students are anxiously waiting for their results. As soon as the result is announced, the official website of UP board usually crashes due to heavy server. However, the students need not worry. They can also check their results on our Hindustan Times Result portal.

We have separate links for UP Board 10th and 12th results 2020. Candidates will have to choose their class and key in the required information to check their results. SMS alert will also be sent to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification, as soon as it is declared. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the results.

Students should register for the result notification now. Follow these steps to register for result alert:

Visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education

Click on Exam Results tab given on the top

Select UP Board tab

Then choose between UP Board 10th or UP Board 12th result

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your Name, Phone number and email ID on which you want to receive the result notification and submit.

Click here to register for UP Board Result alert

How to check UP Board Result on HT Result portal:

After the result is declared, candidates can visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education

Click on Exam Results tab given on the top

Click on the UP Board Result tab on the website

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number

Your result will appear on the screen.

