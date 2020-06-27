UP Board Results 2020 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results to be declared today at upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 today at 12 noon. Over 50 lakh students will get their high school and intermediate results today. The additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla informed HT that deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will address a press conference today wherein the UP Board results will be announced. Students will be able to check their results online at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in by entering their seven-digit roll number on the login page. This year 56 lakh students were registered for the UP Board examination out of which around 5 lakh students had skipped the examination. Out of the 56 lakh students, over 30 lakh students are registered for UP Board high school exam and over 25 lakh are registered for intermediate examinations. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates on exam results, direct link, steps to check results, pass percentage and toppers of UP Board.

08:19 am IST New Record of conducting UP Board exams within 15 days: Deputy CM UP Board high school examinations were over in 12 working days and intermediate exams in 15 days. “Prior to Yogi government’s tenure, the exams continued for two and a half months. We are now finishing high school exam in 12 working days and intermediate in 15 days. This will not only cut down expenses but will also ensure early declaration of result,” deputy CM Dinesh Sharma had told HT.





08:14 am IST 1.2 lakh teachers evaluated 3.5 crore copies during lockdown UP chief additonal secretary of secondary education Aradhna Shukla said, “Where the National Boards like CBSE and ICSE are unable to complete their exams, the UP Board completed the exams well in time but also got the 3.5 crore copies of 56 lakh students evaluated by 1.2 lakh teachers in record time during the lockdown.”





8:07 am IST UP Board Results 2020: How to check scores on HT Result portal UP Board results for class 10th and 12th will be declared today at 12 noon. The official website often crashes due to heavy traffic. Students can check their scores on our HT Result portal as well.





08:00 am IST Nearly 5 lakh students skipped UP Board exams Around 5 lakh students of high school and intermediate board skipped the UP Board exams due to strict measures that were taken to conduct the exam in order to curb any use of unfair means.





07:56 am IST Students anxiously waiting for their UP Board Results 2020 Students of UP Board are anxiously waiting for their results. Some students are confident about their marks while some are nervous. Read here what students say ahead of the results.





07:48 am IST UP Board Results 2020: Marksheets won’t denote ‘compartment’ Students who fail in the exam need not to worry. They will get an option to appear for compartment exam or improvement exam. However, from this year, the marksheet of students will not show ‘compartment’ in order to free them from unnecessary psychological pressure. The marksheet of UP Board will not show that the students have passed through compartmental exam.





07:42 am IST UP Board Results 2020: 3.5 crore copies were evaluated in lockdown A total of 3.5 crore copies of 56 lakh students were evaluated by 1.2 lakh teachers in record time during the lockdown.





07:38 am IST UP Board Results 2020: Digitally signed marksheet might be issued this year This year, the UP Board is expected to issue digitally signed marksheet.This would allow students to take admissions in further classes with these online issued marksheets. Later as situation normalizes and permits, the board plans to make hardcopy of the marksheets available to students through their schools





07:34 am IST UP Board Results 2020: 5.61 million students to get their results 5.61 million students who were registered for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams will get their results today at 12 noon. The results can be checked online at upresults.nic.in.





07:28 am IST Deputy CM to announce the UP Board results at 12 noon today Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will announce the UP Board results today at 12 noon in a press conference at board office.





07:23 IST UP Board 12th Result 2020: Over 25 lakh students to get inter results today Over 25 lakh who have written their intermediate paper will get their UP Board 12th results today at 12 pm.





07:20 am IST UP Board 10th Result 2020: Over 30 lakh students to get their high school results today Over 30 lakh students were registered for UP Board high school exam. They will get their results today. The results can be checked at upresults.nic.in after it is declared.




