UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh class 10, 12 results declared at upmsp.edu.in, direct link here

UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh class 10, 12 results declared at upmsp.edu.in, direct link here

UP Board Result 2020: Over 5.61 million students appeared in high school and intermediate examinations. Out of this, 3.02 million appeared in class 10 exam and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

education Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT file)
         

UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP on Saturday declared the class 10, 12 results on its official website.

Students of class 10 and 12 who have appeared in the UP Board exams will be able to check their results online at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2020 direct link

Over 5.61 million students appeared in high school and intermediate examinations. Out of this, 3.02 million appeared in class 10 exam and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

The board had conducted the Class 10 examination from February 18 to March 3 while the class 12th examination was held from February 18 to March 6.

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2020 Live Updates

Students can also check their results on our Hindustan Times Result portal.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th result 2020’ or ‘UP Board 12th result 2020

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

Last year, the overall pass percentage for high school was 80.07%, and for intermediate exams was 70.06%.

