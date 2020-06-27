e-paper
Education / UP Board 12th results 2020 declared: Anurag Malik tops intermediate exams with 97%

UP Board 12th results 2020 declared: Anurag Malik tops intermediate exams with 97%

UP Board 12th results 2020 declared: Anurag Malik son of Pramod Malik Sri SM inter-college Baghpat scored 97% marks and came first in UP intermediate exam.

education Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP Board Class 12th topper Anurag Malik. (HT )
         

UP Board 12th results 2020 declared: The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 or intermediate exam results were declared on Saturday, June 27.

Anurag Malik son of Pramod Malik Sri SM inter-college Baghpat scored 97% marks and came first in UP intermediate exam. Pranjal Singh son of Awdesh Kumar Singh Singh of Prayagraj 96% stood second in UP board 12th exam. Utkarsh Shukla has bagged 3 rank. He scored 94.80. He is from the Auriya district.

Check UP Board live updates here

This year, a total of 2484479 students have appeared in the class 12th exam.  Girls outscored boys in the UP board class 12th results. Out of the 1392675 boys, 959223 have passed making a pass percent of 68.88 while on the other hand, 894876 out of 1091804 girls have passed the exam making a pass percentage of 81.96.

Students can check their UP Board results both on the online portal of the Hindustan Times and the official website of UP board this year. We have made this arrangement keeping in view the heavy rush of students to check their UP Board results on the day of the declaration.

Here’s the direct link to check the class 12th results on the official portal and hindustantimes.com

UP Board 12th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 12th result 2020

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

