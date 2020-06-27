UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Pass Percentage: 83% pass high school, 74% pass intermediate

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:44 IST

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Pass Percentage: 83% students have passed the UP board Class 10 examinations and 74% have passed the UP board Class 12 examinations, the results for which were declared on Saturday.

Students can check their UP Board results both on the online portal of Hindustan Times and the official website of UP board this year. We have made this arrangement keeping in view the heavy rush of students to check their UP Board results on the day of the declaration.

We will here explain the step-by-step process of checking the UP Board results both on the Hindustan Times portal as well as the official website of UP Board.

UP Board 10th, 12th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th Result 2020’ or ‘UP Board 12th result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

Here is how to check the UP board 10th,12th results on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UP Board 10th result link or 12th result link

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: UP Board Results will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Save the result by either taking screenshot or downloading the page.

Last year, 58,06,922 students had registered to appear in Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations including 31,95,603 in High School and 26,11,319 in Intermediate exams.