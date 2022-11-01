Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Metro recruitment 2022: Apply for JE, Asst Manager and other posts

education
Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:02 PM IST

UPMRC has begin the online applications for the posts of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Account Assistant and Officer Assistant.

ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has begin the online applications for the posts of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Account Assistant and Officer Assistant. The deadline for the submission of application form is November 30. Interested candidates can apply online at lmrcl.com.

UP Metro recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 142 Executive and Non-Executive posts.

UP Metro recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between the 21 to 28 years old.

UP Metro recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection process will comprise two-stage process – Written Test followed by Document verification & Medical examination.

UP Metro recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 590 for unreserved category, EWS, and OBC category. For SC/ ST candidates the application fee is 236.

Direct link

UP Metro recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit official website at lmrcl.com

Next, click on the ‘Careers’ – ‘Recruitment 2022’

Register yourself

Fill application form, upload documents

Pay the application fee and submit form

Download form and take a printout for future reference.

