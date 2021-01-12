IND USA
UP teacher forges documents to secure job, suspended

PTI, Ghazipur
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Representational image.(HT file )

An assistant teacher has been suspended here for allegedly furnishing a fake freedom fighter dependent certificate to secure the job, officials said on Tuesday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Basic Education Officer) Shravan Gupta on Tuesday said that Munna Kumar Pal got recruited in Ballia in 2010.

Pal, who was transferred here in 2016 as an assistant teacher, was served notice a number of times over furnishing of fake documents, but he did not reply.

"The teacher was suspended on Monday. The salary paid to him will be recovered," Gupta said.

