UPJEE round 2 allotment result out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has announced seat allotment result of the second round of UP Polytechnic counselling 2023. Candidates who have applied for admissions can now check it on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

A direct link has been provided below.

As per the schedule, candidates have to freeze or float their options between August 20 and 30. This is also the schedule for depositing the seat acceptance and security fee.

Document verification and balance fee for this round will take place at district help centres till August 30.

JEECUP will announce round 3 allotment results on August 31.

Login credentials required to check round 2 allotment results are application number and date of birth.

How to check UP Polytechnic 2023 round 2 seat allotment result

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the round 2 seat allotment result link or open the link given above.

Enter the required credentials and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the next page.

Check it and download the page.

