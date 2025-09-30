UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released, here's direct link to download hall tickets at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Prelims Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied can now download their hall tickets from the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025: Download the admit cards of UPPSC prelims 2025 now.

The admit cards will remain available for download till October 12, 2025, the date of the examination.

To download the admit card, candidates need to log in using their OTR number, date of birth, and gender. It is important to enter the same details as mentioned in the application form. Admit cards will be available only if the application has not been rejected and the exam has been scheduled for the candidate.

Direct link to download UPPSC Prelims Admit cards: https://epexams.pariksha.nic.in/CandidatePages/AdmitCard/AdmitCard_New.aspx?/8bFzGHgwwRHZ3zeT08IaATGC8pUsCKXyNlNUwN8CWZe085P5XNMGo4aCpPiXhKukvCZRe8/9+wB/tueI4DOWRFPpolhcczwrTGiNhyJOeUV/PpBhL/pDe6Ou48cJG7jie7nUC9oW77fGNHm0wBoY/Zfg7qL3r21qSkwTmqP6LZwalNh6KGePkOfWg+E/g9ZFMFpWZeHDLE=

Steps to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the “UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your login details (OTR number, date of birth, gender)

Click on “Download Admit Card”

Check and verify the details on the hall ticket

Download and take a printout for future use

The UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2025 will be conducted on October 12 across centres in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID and photographs to the examination centre.