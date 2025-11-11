UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Blockchain, Phool walon ki sair, Mali, Kobri, SFWA, Nebula Awards, Vivek Ramaswamy

Daily Quiz 1. A Supreme Court bench of justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi has called for a fundamental restructuring of the country’s land registration system, and asked the Law Commission of India to examine the use of which technology to move towards conclusive land titling? upsc file image

A. Artificial intelligence

B. Quantum computing

C. Blockchain

D. Facial recognition

2. What is the name of the week-long festival that takes place in early November every year in Delhi, and is marked by floral offerings at both the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki and the ancient temple of Devi Yogmaya in Mehrauli?

A. Urs of Nizamuddin Auliya

B. Qutub festival

C. Mehrauli mahotsav

D. Phool walon ki sair

3. James Watson, who passed away at the age of 97 recently, shared the 1962 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins for discovering what fundamental structure of life?

A. The double-helix structure of DNA

B. The atomic structure of proteins

C. The crystal lattice of haemoglobin

D. The molecular structure of insulin

4. Which country got a one-year exemption from US sanctions for buying Russian oil and gas after its Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s meeting with President Donald Trump?

A. Poland

B. Hungary

C. Belgium

D. Slovakia

5. In the elections context, what is VVPAT?

A. Voter Validation and Polling Automation Technology

B. Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail

C. Verified Voter Participation Analysis Tool

D. Virtual Voting Processing and Authentication Terminal

6. The Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project has been developed jointly by India and which other country?

A. Vietnam

B. Sri Lanka

C. Nepal

D. Bhutan

7. With the kidnap of five Indian nationals employed by a company working on electrification projects near Kobri, other Indians in the company have been evacuated to the capital city of Bamako. In which African country did the kidnapping happen?

A. Algeria

B. Burkina Faso

C. Mali

D. Niger

8. What is the name of the awards presented annually by the members of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) for best science fiction or fantasy fiction?

A. Nebula Awards

B. Arthur C Clarke Awards

C. Saturn Awards

D. Robert A. Heinlein Awards

9. Which Indian-origin Republican is running for Governor in Ohio?

A. Nikki Haley

B. Vivek Ramaswamy

C. Bobby Jindal

D. Neel Kashkari

10. French Post-Impressionist painter Paul Cézanne referred to what as “the book in which we learn to read”?

A. Nature

B. The Louvre museum

C. The Bible

D. Life itself