UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Deepika Padukone, Mental Health, R Ashwin, Rishi Sunak & more

Sharpen your awareness of what’s shaping the world — from politics and the economy to science and global headlines. 1. Which Hungarian writer has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art”? UPSC file image

A. Peter Nadas

B. Joe Eszterhas

C. Laszlo Polgar

D. Laszlo Krasznahorkai (Correct)

2. Erbium, Europium, Holmium, Thulium, and Ytterbium are examples of what?

A. Alkali metals

B. Rare earth elements (Correct)

C. Transition metals

D. Noble gases

3. Over which issue has the US sanctioned Indian entities such as BK Sales Corporation, Indisol Marketing, Mody Chem, and CJ Shah and Co?

A. For buying Russian oil

B. For violations of WTO trade rules on steel exports

C. For selling Chinese-origin goods in the US

D. For links with Iranian oil trade (Correct)

4. Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh has become India’s first woman fighter pilot to earn what coveted badge?

A. Distinguished Combat Aviator

B. Advanced Weapon Systems Instructor

C. Qualified Flying Instructor (Correct)

D. Chief Test Pilot

5. Who is the Ambassador-designate of the United States to India?

A. Peter Navarro

B. Richard Verma

C. Sergio Gor (Correct)

D. Jamieson Greer

6. Maria Corina Machado, the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, is a prominent Opposition leader in which country?

A. Venezuela (Correct)

B. El Salvador

C. Mexico

D. Nicaragua

7. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has named which actor as its first-ever mental health ambassador on the occasion of World

Mental Health Day on October 10? A. Amitabh Bachchan

B. Alia Bhatt

C. Deepika Padukone (Correct)

D. Mohanlal

8. Which of the following was the theme for this year’s International Day of the Girl Child (on October 11)?

A. ‘Digital generation. Our generation’

B. ‘Our time is now — Our rights, Our future’

C. ‘Girls' vision for the future’

D. ‘The girl I am, the change I lead’ (Correct)

9. Which cricketer is a co-owner, along with Venkat Narayana and Prachura PP, of the Global Chess League team American Gambits?

A. MS Dhoni

B. Yuzvendra Chahal

C. Virat Kohli

D. R. Ashwin (Correct)

10. Which former UK prime minister has recently joined US tech giant Microsoft and AI startup Anthropic as a senior adviser?

A. David Cameron

B. Rishi Sunak (Correct)

C. Tony Blair

D. Theresa May