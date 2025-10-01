Edit Profile
    UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: NCRB data, Vijay's party, Trump fine and more

    Test your knowledge on the most important current affairs with this handy quiz

    Updated on: Oct 1, 2025 12:37 PM IST
    By Sriram Srinivasan
    If you are a UPSC aspirant, you need to be updated with all the latest events from around the globe. Sharpen your exam readiness with daily current affairs questions curated for you from the world of polity, economy, international relations, science, environment and more. Each question is derived from credible news sources and official reports for accuracy. The quiz format is aligned with the demands of both Prelims and Mains examinations.

    1. What does SIR refer to in the context of India’s electoral system?

    A) Special Independent Review

    B) Special Intensive Revision (Correct)

    C) Standard Information Registry

    D) Systematic Identity Recheck

    2. According to NCRB data, which city reported the highest juvenile crime rate in 2023?

    A) Mumbai

    B) Chennai

    C) Delhi (Correct)

    D) Bengaluru

    3. The full form of TVK, the party founded by actor Vijay, is:

    A) Tamil Vivasayi Kazhagam

    B) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (Correct)

    C) Thamizh Vedha Kazhagam

    D) Tamil Vada Kazhagam

    4. Which of the following four countries are part of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)?

    A) Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein (Correct)

    B) Switzerland, UK, Norway, Liechtenstein

    C) Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Switzerland

    D) Iceland, Liechtenstein, Finland, Norway

    5. Which platform agreed to pay around $24.5 million to Donald Trump in a settlement over account suspension?

    A) Facebook

    B) Twitter

    C) LinkedIn

    D) YouTube (Correct)

