UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: RBI MPC, Hurun Rich List, Asian Cricket Council & more

As a UPSC aspirant, staying updated with global and national developments is essential. This daily current affairs quiz is designed to strengthen your exam preparation through carefully curated questions covering polity, economy, international relations, science, environment, and more. Each question is sourced from reliable news outlets and official reports to ensure accuracy. The quiz format reflects the requirements of both Prelims and Mains, helping you build a strong foundation for success. UPSC quiz file/Pixabay

1. Which company is providing the F404–IN20 engines to Hindustan

Aeronautics Ltd? A. Safran

B. Lockheed Martin

C. GE Aerospace (Correct)

D. Pratt & Whitney

2. Who is the current president of the Asian Cricket Council?

A. Jay Shah

B. Mohsin Naqvi (Correct)

C. Shammi Silva

D. Pankaj Khimji

3. According to the 2025 Hurun India Rich List, which Bollywood actor is now a billionaire with an estimated wealth of ₹12,490 crore?

A. Aamir Khan

B. Akshay Kumar

C. Shah Rukh Khan (Correct)

D. Salman Khan

4. Which province suffered the most damage in the earthquake that struck the Philippines late Tuesday?

A. Manila

B. Cebu (Correct)

C. Capiz

D. Bohol

5. What is the full form of RBI’s MPC?

A. Monetary Policy Commission

B. Monetary Policy Council

C. Market Price Committee

D. Monetary Policy Committee (Correct)

6. Which organisation is celebrating its centenary on Vijayadashami day?

A. RSS (Correct)

B. BJP

C. VHP

D. ABVP

7. The Union Cabinet has approved nationwide celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of which song?

A. Jana Gana Mana

B. Vande Mataram (Correct)

C. Sare Jahan Se Achha

D. None of these

8. India’s free trade agreement with which group became operational on October 1, 2025?

A. ASEAN

B. MERCOSUR

C. EU

D. EFTA (Correct)

9. Which Ivy League university is going to operate trade schools as a part of a deal with the US administration?

A. Cornell

B. Yale

C. Princeton

D. Harvard (Correct)

10. A museum dedicated to which Indian modernist artist is set to open in Qatar?

A. Rabindranath Tagore

B. Amrita Sher-Gil

C. M. F. Husain (Correct)

D. Jamini Roy