UPSC recruitment 2023: Application begins for System Analyst and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the application process for various posts of Assistant Professor, System Analyst and Post Graduate Teacher. Candidates can submit their application form by September 28. Candidates have till September 29 to take print of the application form. Interested candidates can submit their applications at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9 vacancies. One vacancy each for the post of System Analyst in Central Ground Water Board, Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali), Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry), Post Graduate Teacher (English), Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics), Post Graduate Teacher (Physics), Post Graduate Teacher (Political Science), Assistant Professor (Bengali), Assistant Professor (Commerce).

The application fee is ₹25. SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.