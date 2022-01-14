Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / UPTET 2021 admit cards released at updeled.gov.in, here's how to get hall ticket
education

UPTET 2021 admit cards released at updeled.gov.in, here's how to get hall ticket

UPTET 2021 admit cards: Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has released the the admit cards of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021.
UPTET 2021 admit cards: Candidates, who have to appear for the UPTET exam, can download their admit cards from the official website of UP ERA on updeled.gov.in.(updeled.gov.in)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 03:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has released the the admit cards of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Candidates, who have to appear for the UPTET exam, can download their admit cards from the official website of UP ERA on updeled.gov.in.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download UPTET 2021 admit cards&lt;/strong&gt;

How to download UPTET 2021 admit cards:

Visit the official website of UP ERA on updeled.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "UPTET-2021 Admit Card".

Enter registration number, one-time password and captcha code.

The UPTET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the UPTET 2021 admit card and take its print out for future use.

The exam will be conducted on January 23. UPTET for the primary level will be held  between 10 am and 12.30 pm and test for upper primary level from 2.30 pm to 5pm. A total of 12,91,628 candidates have registered to appear in the exam in the first shift while 8,73,553 have registered to appear in the second shift.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uptet admit card.
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP