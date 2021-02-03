Home / Education / Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools soon
education

Uttar Pradesh may reopen schools soon

The Chief Minister's Office said the classes should be resumed only after complete evaluation of the situation.
PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Representational image.(HT file)

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Tuesday that it might consider resuming classes from 6-12 in the next 10 days.

"As per the guidelines of the Government of India, classes in schools from class 6 to class 12 may be considered," it tweeted.

Topics
uttar pradesh school uttar pradesh school reopening uttar pradesh government
