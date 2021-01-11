IND USA
Uttarakhand to open 190 Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas

As per the mandate, these 190 Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas will be affiliated with the CBSE board and will open from the next academic session.
ANI, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Representational image.(HT file)

Uttarakhand government on Friday issued a mandate to open190 schools (two in each block) in the state under Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya.

As per the mandate, these 190 Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas will be affiliated with the CBSE board and will open from the next academic session.

Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the schools, in future, will give new dimensions to education, academic works and educational facilities in Uttarakhand.

"It will also help in preventing migration amidst situations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and help in generating new employment opportunities," the Chief Minister added.

