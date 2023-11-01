News / Education / Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to glide through strengthening your word power

Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to glide through strengthening your word power

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 01, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Wondering how to improve your word power and become more articulate? Here is a start.

Have you ever had the feeling of being unable to pick the right word to express your thoughts? Wondering how to improve your word power and become more articulate? Here is a start. Check out our Vocabulary Made Easy series which can guide you smoothly and help you pick up new words.

Check out our Vocabulary Made Easy series which can guide you smoothly and help you pick up new words. (Representational Image: Pixabay/mozlase__)
Check out our Vocabulary Made Easy series which can guide you smoothly and help you pick up new words. (Representational Image: Pixabay/mozlase__)

Here are some words for the day that you can use to hone your vocabulary skills.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

  • Cessation (Noun)

Meaning: the fact or process of ending or being brought to an end

Example: Campaigners called for a cessation of the practice.

  • Chicanery (Noun)

Meaning: the use of deception or subterfuge to achieve one's purpose

Example: He resorted to the worst flattery and chicanery to win the race.

  • Coerce (Verb)

Meaning: persuade (an unwilling person) to do something by using force or threats.

Example: Constitutionally, the Treasury cannot coerce us into any action.

  • Commensurate (Adjective)

Meaning: corresponding in size or degree; in proportion

Example: Salary will be commensurate with age and experience.

Check out these questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. Can you think of a few antonyms for the words coerce?
  2. Honest, innocence and duplicity. Which of these is another word for chicanery?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out