Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your guide to improve word power
Here is a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to work up your mind.
Are you preparing for GRE, IELTS, UPSC, CAT, and other competitive exams? Candidates attempting competitive exams are expected to have knowledge of a wide range of vocabulary as it would help them maximise their verbal and communication scores.
Denunciation (Noun)
Meaning: Public condemnation of someone or something
Example: Denunciation of his reckless methods
Devoid (Adjective)
Meaning: entirely lacking or free from
Example: She is devoid of common sense
Digress (Verb)
Meaning: leave the main subject temporarily in speech or writing
Example: He has a tendency to digress from the topic in hand
Dwindle (Verb)
Meaning: diminish gradually in size, amount, or strength
Example: She did not let her energy dwindle
Check out these questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- Can you think of 5 synonyms for the word digress?
- Increase, flourish and wane. Which of these words is an antonym for the word Dwindle?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)