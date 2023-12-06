Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your guide to improve word power

Are you preparing for GRE, IELTS, UPSC, CAT, and other competitive exams? Candidates attempting competitive exams are expected to have knowledge of a wide range of vocabulary as it would help them maximise their verbal and communication scores.

Here is a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to work up your mind.

Denunciation (Noun)

Meaning: Public condemnation of someone or something

Example: Denunciation of his reckless methods

Devoid (Adjective)

Meaning: entirely lacking or free from

Example: She is devoid of common sense

Digress (Verb)

Meaning: leave the main subject temporarily in speech or writing

Example: He has a tendency to digress from the topic in hand

Dwindle (Verb)

Meaning: diminish gradually in size, amount, or strength

Example: She did not let her energy dwindle

Check out these questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Can you think of 5 synonyms for the word digress? Increase, flourish and wane. Which of these words is an antonym for the word Dwindle?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)