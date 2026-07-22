As the first batch of Agniveers prepares to complete its four-year tenure later this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to expand its post-service employment opportunities.

What will Agniveers do after retirement? Centre unveils bigger post-retirement opportunities

The Ministry has informed the Parliament that retired Agniveers will be entitled to 50% reservation in the recruitment to constable (General Duty) and rifleman posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. The retired Agniveers will be exempted from the written examination, the Physical Standards Test (PST), and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). They will also receive a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit, while candidates from the first batch will be eligible for a five-year age relaxation.

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The move marks a major expansion of the Centre's rehabilitation plan for Agniveers after their military service. In March 2023, the government notified a 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in CAPFs and the Assam Rifles, with exemption only from physical tests. Over the past year, forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) proposed increasing the quota to 50% while also recommending exemptions from both written and physical examinations.

While speaking at Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, "A dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing has been established under the Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate the further progression of Ex-Agniveers. As of now the first batch of Agniveers have not yet completed its term of engagement."

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According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a dedicated Ex-Agniveer Wing has also been established to coordinate their career progression after retirement. However, the government is yet to announce how merit will be determined among ex-Agniveers applying under the reserved category, particularly since they will be exempt from the written examination and physical tests.

Beyond CAPF, some state police forces, including those from Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, have also announced 20% reservations for ex-Agniveers.

Armed forces plans higher retention as first batch of Agniveers completes 4 years: Report

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Meanwhile, the Central Government is considering retaining a larger number of Agniveers for regular service in the armed forces, with the first batch set to complete its four-year tenure next year. All three services — the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force — have submitted proposals seeking to retain more than 25 per cent of Agniveers after they complete four years of service. Among the three, the Navy has sought the highest retention rate, proposing that 75 per cent of Agniveers be absorbed into regular service. The Army and the Air Force have reportedly proposed increasing the retention rate from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.