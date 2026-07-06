The Central Government is considering retaining a larger number of Agniveers for regular service in the armed forces, with the first batch set to complete its four-year tenure next year. Armed forces plans higher retention as first batch of Agniveers completes 4 years: Report

According to an Indian Express report, all three services — the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force — have submitted proposals seeking to retain more than 25 per cent of Agniveers after they complete four years of service. Among the three, the Navy has sought the highest retention rate, proposing that 75 per cent of Agniveers be absorbed into regular service. The Army and the Air Force have reportedly proposed increasing the retention rate from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

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The remaining personnel will be discharged with a one-time financial package known as the Seva Nidhi, along with a skill certificate and other benefits aimed at easing their transition into civilian employment.

With the first batch, which began training in early 2023, set to complete its tenure next year, discussions are underway within the defence establishment on increasing the retention percentage. The move is aimed at preserving trained manpower, addressing operational requirements and responding to concerns over the limited number of permanent positions available under the current policy.

The report suggests that the proposal may be discussed within the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) before any decision is taken.

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According to the report, citing sources, one of the options under consideration is to increase the proportion of Agniveers retained for permanent service after the completion of their four-year tenure.

Even if the overall retention quota is not revised, the report said the armed forces are considering accommodating more Agniveers in select specialised units. It further stated that the services are planning to expand annual recruitment to bridge manpower shortages.

Around 70,000 Agniveers were inducted for training last year, and the intake is expected to rise to nearly 90,000 in the next recruitment cycle. The proposed increase is aimed at addressing an estimated shortfall of 1.8 lakh personnel in the Army while strengthening operational readiness under the Agnipath recruitment model.

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However, no official announcement has been made by any of the armed forces or the Central Government so far.

What is the Agnipath Scheme? The Central government launched the Agnipath scheme in June 2022. This is a military recruitment program to recruit young personnel into the Army, Navy, and Air Force for a 4-year duration. Under this scheme, recruits are known as Agniveers. The age limit should be between 17.5 and 21 years, although the upper age limit was temporarily relaxed to 23 years for the first recruitment cycle following the COVID-19 pandemic.

After completing their tenure, up to 25 per cent of each batch may be selected for regular service based on organisational requirements and performance. The remaining 75 per cent are discharged with a tax-free Seva Nidhi package, a skill certificate and priority in certain government recruitment schemes.

The scheme follows a selection process which includes a written exam and a medical exam. The merit list is released state-wise.

How Does the Scheme Work? The Agnipath scheme was designed to provide an opportunity to the youth who may be keen to join the armed forces. The agniveers receive military training before being deployed in operational and non-operational roles. During the 4-year tenure, the agniveers receive a monthly salary with annual increments and contribute a portion of their earnings to the Seva Nidhi corpus, which is matched by the government.

Once their service period is completed, Agniveers are paid a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package, which shall comprise their contribution, including accrued interest thereon and a matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution, including interest.

They are also provided non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of ₹48 lakhs for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

Why Has the Scheme Been Controversial? Since its launch, the Agnipath scheme has faced severe criticism over candidates' job security, pensions, and youth unemployment, among other issues.

Widespread protests happened across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states. Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav, have criticised the scheme, fearing it may hamper the future of the youth.