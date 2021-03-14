IND USA
A voter turnout of 70.66% was recorded in the municipal polls held on Wednesday. (File Photo )
elections

Andhra Pradesh municipal elections 2021: Counting of votes underway, results today

The polls mark a crucial battle between the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 10:56 AM IST

The counting of votes for elections to municipalities and nagar panchayats, held earlier this week, was underway in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, according to reports. The results are likely to be announced later in the day, state election commission (SEC) officials earlier said.

This is the first electoral exercise in Andhra Pradesh after the 2019 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. The polls mark a crucial battle between the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). While the YSRCP hopes to retain its hold, the TDP has pulled out all stops to regain its lost ground in the state.

Last week, the YSRCP won all six seats in the state legislative council without any election, which takes its count in the 58-member council to 20.

While the elections to the gram panchayats held in four phases in February were on a non-party basis, the urban local bodies’ polls – municipalities, nagar panchayats, and municipal corporations -- were held on a party basis.

A voter turnout of 70.66% was recorded in the municipal polls held on Wednesday, according to SEC officials. There were 581 divisions in 12 municipal corporations and 1,632 wards in 71 municipalities and nagar panchayats, which went to polls on Wednesday. “There was enthusiastic participation of voters in the polling process. Women, old people and physically challenged people, too, exercised their franchise in large numbers,” the SEC said.

The ruling YSR Congress has already won the Pulivendula, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s home constituency, Punganuru, Piduguralla, and Macherla municipalities 'unopposed'. TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, however, alleged YSRCP leaders attacked his party's workers to prevent free and fair elections.

Several complaints regarding missing names in the voters’ lists were reported from various places in the state and in many cases the voters found the polling stations changed on a random basis, forcing them to go to a distant place to cast the vote, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, voting was also underway for the biennial election to the Legislative Council, in East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur Teachers’ constituencies on Sunday. As many as 30 candidates are in the fray.

