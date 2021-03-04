50% reservation in govt jobs for women if Congress comes to power in Assam
The Congress on Thursday announced 50% reservation in government jobs for women if the party comes to power in the state in the next month’s assembly polls.
“There will be a 50% reservation in all jobs for women if we come to power. If you look at the census figures for Assam, the population of women is more than 49% and no society, no state and no country can progress unless 50% of the population is given equal opportunity to thrive,” said Sushmita Dev, Mahila Congress president.
“We are giving guarantee as well as accountability on our promises by having a separate ministry for job creation and a responsible minister heading it. Fifty percent reservation in government jobs for women is a historic announcement and we will fulfil this guarantee,” she added.
Dev’s announcement was made at the launch of a website by the party for online employment registration. The party has assured that once it comes to power it will create a ministry exclusively for job creation and the list of all those who register on the website will be given to the minister who will head it.
The launch was part of Congress’s five guarantees to voters in Assam that include 500,000 jobs in five years, non-implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam, 200 units of free electricity every month, ₹2,000 per month to housewives and increase in daily wage of tea garden workers to ₹365.
“In 2016, BJP came to power by promising 2.5 million jobs. But in the past 5 years they have given just 80,000 jobs. There are still 58,000 sanctioned government jobs that are lying vacant. Why didn’t the state government fill them?” questioned Assam Congress president Ripun Bora.
Leader of the Congress legislature party in state assembly Debabrata Saikia said that besides creating 500,000 jobs in 5 years, the party would also create additional 2.5 million jobs in the private sector.
