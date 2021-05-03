Assam polls: Congress decision to move candidates to resort turns out premature

Days after the Assam election, the Congress-led Opposition shifted around 90 candidates out of the state, saying that the polls had witnessed a tight contest and the leaders were vulnerable to poaching.

But that decision appeared unfounded on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition won a comfortable victory, outpacing the opposition alliance. The BJP won 52 of the state’s 126 seats, its allies Asom Gana Parishad won 9 and United Peoples Party Liberal won 6. In contrast, the Opposition was far behind. The Congress won just 23, the All India United Democratic Front won 12 and the Bodoland Peoples Front won 4.

On April 10, the BPF shifted 8 candidates to a resort in Chhattisgarh. On April 9, the AIUDF shifted 18 of its candidates toJaipur . On April 22, the Congress shifted over 60 of its candidates to Sonapur. But on Sunday, the Opposition performed poorly.

In the lower Assam region, UPPL won 6 of the 12 seats. The BPF suffered severe losses and all three of its sitting ministers lost their seats.

