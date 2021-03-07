Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Assam polls: Ex-CM Mahanta's traditional seat given to BJP considering 'winning possibility', says AGP
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Ex-CM Mahanta's traditional seat given to BJP considering 'winning possibility', says AGP

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991.
PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:59 PM IST
After parting ways two months ago in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) sealed a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Tuesday night to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019.(Bloomberg)

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a constituent of the ruling BJP-led coalition in Assam, on Sunday said that Barhampur, the traditional seat of former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, was allotted to the saffron party this time considering his "winning possibility" from there.

Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991. The seat has now gone to the BJP which selected Jitu Goswami to contest the Assembly polls from there.

"There is no conspiracy in giving Barhampur to the BJP. We considered the winning prospect of a seat. We have to see whether the NDA is going to win a seat or not," AGP president Atul Bora said at a press conference here.

When asked if Mahanta, the founder president of the AGP, is unlikely to win Barhampur this time, Bora said that the "decision was made after a discussion".

The AGP chief also refused to say whether Mahanta was taken into confidence before handing over the seat to the BJP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list fresh faces

Assam polls: Sivasagar district to have 18 all-women polling stations

Jailed chief of Assam’s Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, to contest from Sibasagar

Differences among leaders over seats delays Congress list of nominees in Assam

Asked if Mahanta's open opposition to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act was a reason he did not get the seat he is holding for three decades, Bora said, "That was not a factor. His health was one issue."

Following the announcement of the Barhampur seat going to the BJP, Mahanta's followers staged protests and a process has gained momentum to revive the AGP-Progressive, a defunct breakaway faction of the AGP.

Sources said that Mahanta has been in discussion with the Congress leadership in Guwahati over joining the opposition's Grand Alliance led by the party.

Besides Barhampur, the Lakhimpur seat where Mahanta's confidante Utpal Dutta is MLA, and the Kamalpur constituency which was held by AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita, were also allotted to the BJP.

The saffron party on March 5 released its first list of 70 candidates for the Assam assembly polls.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam assembly election 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP