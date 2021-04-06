Assam records 53.23% turnout till 1:30pm in Phase 3 of polls

The voter turnout recorded till 1:30 pm on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Assam assembly polls is 53.23%, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

The polling process has been peaceful so far as voters exercised their franchise across 40 assembly constituencies. Chirang district saw a high voter turnout with 59.17% polling, news agency ANI reported. Kamrup Metro witnessed the lowest voter turnout so far with 46.47% polling.

Jalukbari constituency polling percentage so far has been 51%. It is an important constituency for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks to retain his seat where he won thrice previously. Palasbari and Hajo seats have witnessed 60.24% and 60.93% polling so far. Sidli has also recorded 59.17% voter turnout so far.

BJP ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Siddhartha Bhattacharya and Phanibhushan Choudhury voted at their respective polling centres earlier in the day. These leaders are also in the fray in this final phase of elections. Among leaders from opposing parties, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary and Congress leader Ratul Patowary along with Bodoland People's Front (BPF) ministers Chandan Brahma and Pramila Rani Brahma cast their votes in their respective constituencies as well.

Voters across all constituencies were told to adhere to social distancing measures and follow Covid-19 preventative measures due to the ongoing pandemic. Voters who came to the polling booth without masks were provided with masks by officials present at the booth, news agency PTI reported. Voters were also given plastic gloves before entering the polling booth. Several model polling stations built special children’s play zones, seating lounge, muppets and selfie zones. Several booths had seating areas in rainbow shades themed around inclusivity and LGBTQI+ rights.

7,919,641 general electors will decide the fate of 337 candidates in the third phase of the Assam polls today. The first two phases were March 27 and April 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on May 2.